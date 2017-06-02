     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Win 70 Classic Stainless
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Win 70 Classic Stainless
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-06-2017, 03:09 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2015
Location: NC
Posts: 64
Win 70 Classic Stainless
300 win mag with a muzzelbrake. Stock has been painted with pebbled paint. I got this rifle to build off of and decided to go another route. The finish has some shiny marks from hunting and is not a safe queen. I have not hunted the gun but I did shoot a few fed blue box 180gr and it shot MOA. I can't get photobucket or tinypic to upload but will be more than happy to email or text photos. I am firm on the price and I think it's more than fair. Most of these are running 700-800

$615 shipped from an individual to your ffl or add $35 if ffl to ffl. Discreet PayPal as payment.
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « DPMS LR 308 fs/ft | - »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:49 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC