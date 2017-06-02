Win 70 Classic Stainless 300 win mag with a muzzelbrake. Stock has been painted with pebbled paint. I got this rifle to build off of and decided to go another route. The finish has some shiny marks from hunting and is not a safe queen. I have not hunted the gun but I did shoot a few fed blue box 180gr and it shot MOA. I can't get photobucket or tinypic to upload but will be more than happy to email or text photos. I am firm on the price and I think it's more than fair. Most of these are running 700-800



$615 shipped from an individual to your ffl or add $35 if ffl to ffl. Discreet PayPal as payment.