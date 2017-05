Win 70 Classic- 270 Weatherby



Selling my Win 70 Classic Stainless in 270 Weatherby- Factory chambering. 24" barrel. Owned for many years and always been a good shooter. 6-digit SN for those that care about such things...I recently swapped it into a new Fiberglass Bell and Carlson Carbelite stock 13.5" LOP (has not been bedded or shot since the swap). I have dies and some factory ammo and 1x-fired brass available to buyer if desired.Will sell for $835 shipped to your FFL from a private party. PM me with questions.