Wilson Combat Stealth 45 ACP
06-28-2017
Wilson Combat Stealth 45 ACP
For trade a Wilson Cobalt Stealth 45 ACP
4 1/6" Bbl Custom MGW Sunburst grips, Wilson 40 lpi Rear Battle sight, Fiber Optic front sight, very nice condition a little under 1000 rds down range. 3.5 lb trigger very accurate 1.5" 5 shot groups @25 yds.
4 digit Serial # And a Jeff Phillips build when he was at Wilson Combat.Wilson Bag, 2 Wilson 7 rd mags, test target and all factory paper work included.
Trade Value $2850.00 Sell $2650.00 OBO

Trades interested in Ruger Precision Rifle in 6.5 Creedmoor, Long range rifles in 6.5 Creedmoor and High End 1911's
Contact at ccupplesbnj7@aol.com
Or text @731-418-2694
Wilson Combat Stealth 45 ACP-pix941597841.jpg   Wilson Combat Stealth 45 ACP-pix485513385.jpg  

Wilson Combat Stealth 45 ACP-pix820512895.jpg   Wilson Combat Stealth 45 ACP-pix420804756.jpg  

Wilson Combat Stealth 45 ACP-pix197063810.jpg   Wilson Combat Stealth 45 ACP-pix723444179.jpg  

