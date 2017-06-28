Wilson Combat Stealth 45 ACP

4 1/6" Bbl Custom MGW Sunburst grips, Wilson 40 lpi Rear Battle sight, Fiber Optic front sight, very nice condition a little under 1000 rds down range. 3.5 lb trigger very accurate 1.5" 5 shot groups @25 yds.

4 digit Serial # And a Jeff Phillips build when he was at Wilson Combat.Wilson Bag, 2 Wilson 7 rd mags, test target and all factory paper work included.

Trade Value $2850.00 Sell $2650.00 OBO



Trades interested in Ruger Precision Rifle in 6.5 Creedmoor, Long range rifles in 6.5 Creedmoor and High End 1911's

Contact at

Or text @731-418-2694 For trade a Wilson Cobalt Stealth 45 ACP4 1/6" Bbl Custom MGW Sunburst grips, Wilson 40 lpi Rear Battle sight, Fiber Optic front sight, very nice condition a little under 1000 rds down range. 3.5 lb trigger very accurate 1.5" 5 shot groups @25 yds.4 digit Serial # And a Jeff Phillips build when he was at Wilson Combat.Wilson Bag, 2 Wilson 7 rd mags, test target and all factory paper work included.Trade Value $2850.00 Sell $2650.00 OBOTrades interested in Ruger Precision Rifle in 6.5 Creedmoor, Long range rifles in 6.5 Creedmoor and High End 1911'sContact at ccupplesbnj7@aol.com Or text @731-418-2694 Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger











