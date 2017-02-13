White Oak armament AR-15 Bought this upper a while back and just don't seem to get around to shooting it. It is new/never fired. Drilled double front swivel, 20"barrel 8 twist, varmint handguard.



Lower was made by armitage. They are now out of business. They over engineered these lowers and put themselves out of the market. They were originally asking $350 for a stripped lower. This lower has a set screw to tighten the upper lower fit. And two more set screws for tunning the trigger. Lower has RR 2 stage trigger installed. This is the most robust lower I've ever handled.



Post or pm a phone number or email for pics.



$1000 I'll cover shipping



Would Trade on a br2 rangefinder. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger







