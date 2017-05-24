Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Westley Richards 1897 Action
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Westley Richards 1897 Action
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-24-2017, 04:59 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: Virginia
Posts: 386
Westley Richards 1897 Action
I have for sale a Westley Richards 1897 action, in kit form, that I bought from Bertram & Co. over four years ago. There shop began working on the kit and had partially assembled it. I bought it with the intention of finishing the project and to build myself a nice custom rifle. However, things just never martialized and I know I will never finish the project. So, I know someone out there has the time to complete this project and build themselves a custom rifle of a lifetime. What you see is exactly what I purchased. I recall that a few springs will need to be made, but other than that, it should be complete with all the parts. I know the original cost was over $350 for the kit, but I do not recall who made the kits originally, and I bought it for more as Bertram & Co. did some work on it. Currently, it is not assembled, it has no serial number, and you can make any serial number when you want when completing the project. As it is, it can be shipped to a private person and does not require a FFL.

Will sell for $500 and that includes shipping. I can take a check or a MO. Email with any questions or comments and thanks for looking.

Jerry

Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Custom GAP Non-Typical 300 WSM | Wanted Remington M24 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:42 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC