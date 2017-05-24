Westley Richards 1897 Action



I have for sale a Westley Richards 1897 action, in kit form, that I bought from Bertram & Co. over four years ago. There shop began working on the kit and had partially assembled it. I bought it with the intention of finishing the project and to build myself a nice custom rifle. However, things just never martialized and I know I will never finish the project. So, I know someone out there has the time to complete this project and build themselves a custom rifle of a lifetime. What you see is exactly what I purchased. I recall that a few springs will need to be made, but other than that, it should be complete with all the parts. I know the original cost was over $350 for the kit, but I do not recall who made the kits originally, and I bought it for more as Bertram & Co. did some work on it. Currently, it is not assembled, it has no serial number, and you can make any serial number when you want when completing the project. As it is, it can be shipped to a private person and does not require a FFL.Will sell for $500 and that includes shipping. I can take a check or a MO. Email with any questions or comments and thanks for looking.Jerry