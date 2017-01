Weatherby ultra lite

WEATHERBY MK V ULTRA LIGHT 30-06, 24" BL, BLACK/GRAY. 30-06 Sprg. Approx. Weight: 5 3/4lbs Overall Length: 44" Barrel Length: 24" stainless and fluted. RETAIL: $2300.00

20 rounds fired. Trying to round up funds for another project. With vx3 3.5-10x40 cds, talley rings $1450, without scope and just rings $1100

Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger