Weatherby Super Varmet Master MKV 22-250 This is a very lightly used Weatherby Super Varmint Master 22-250. It has a 26" Stainless barrel. Heavy contour and also fluted. Tan synthetic stock with black webbing. It is a solid bottom single shot with out a magazine. As most of you know this type of action it very accurate. This gun is in excellent condition but does not have the box or papers. It does come with a great trigger job and leupold bases as you can see in the pictures. 1100.00 plus 25.00 shipped to your FFL. Thank You for Looking Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



