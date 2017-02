Weatherby Mark V Ultra-Lightweight 270 win w/components $1125 Used- Weatherby Mark V Ultra-Lightweight in 270 win. Has some hunting wear, light scratches on barrel and a few on the stock. The bolt knob shows some light wear, the floor plate has several scratches to the finish. I have only fired 9 rounds thru it (sighting in). Total round count is unknown. Leupold 1" rings/bases (appear to be Mediums) included, scope is not.



Blackened stainless action, stainless barrel w/ blackened flutes, B&C stock.



6-lug receiver, USA made, WB prefix (98-04 production)



I also will include a NEW set of Lyman dies & 2 boxes of Hornady 150 gr SST bullets.



$1125 shipped from non-ffl Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger