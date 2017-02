Weatherby Mark V Deluxe, 30-06 ,1966 Germany Weatherby Mark V Deluxe, 30-06, built in Germany, 1966, excellent shape with ,authenticity letter from Weatherby, comes with custom sling, $1500 Kalispell, Montana area so need to be Montana resident.Don't want to ship at this time. May take part trades. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger