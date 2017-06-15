Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Weatherby Mark V 7mm Wby Mag with Swarovski scope
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Weatherby Mark V 7mm Wby Mag with Swarovski scope
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-15-2017, 02:56 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2014
Posts: 19
Weatherby Mark V 7mm Wby Mag with Swarovski scope
Up for Sale is a really nice and clean Weatherby Mark V in 7mm Wby Magnum. The gun is in great condition and comes with a Swarovski 3-9 scope. The gun has about 20-25 rounds through it. I will include approximately 5 boxes of ammo, 154 gr and 139 gr with the gun. Gun has synthetic stock and 24" barrel. Shoots great with factory ammo. Sling NOT included.

Asking $1699 for the gun, scope, rings, bases and ammo.

Gun sold as is and will be shipped in hard case. Ammo shipped separate. Buyer pays all shipping. Add $35 if it has to go FFL to FFL.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Weatherby Mark V 7mm Wby Mag with Swarovski scope-image1-8-.jpg   Weatherby Mark V 7mm Wby Mag with Swarovski scope-image2-6-.jpg  

Weatherby Mark V 7mm Wby Mag with Swarovski scope-image3-6-.jpg   Weatherby Mark V 7mm Wby Mag with Swarovski scope-image4-4-.jpg  

Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« For sale & trade: New Tikka 243 build by Alex Wheeler | For sale heavy 338 snipetac custom repeater »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:53 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC