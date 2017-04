Weatherby Mark V .340 with upgrades Selling my Weatherby Mark V in .340 Weatherby. Current production. I purchased this rifle new. Numerous upgrades include Bell & Carlson stock, timney trigger, leupold bases and factory Weatherby muzzle brake (not shown but included). The rifle does have some scratches but no dings or heavy gouges. This rifle shoots great and is very accurate. .340 weatherby ammunition and reloading brass and bullets also available. Asking $1100.





Shipping $25 to your FFL. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger