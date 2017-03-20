Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Weatherby Athena IV 12 gauge FS
Unread 03-20-2017, 12:22 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2014
Posts: 91
Weatherby Athena IV 12 gauge FS
I have an excellent near new condition Weatherby Athena IV 12 gauge with 26" barrels FS. Have original box, 3 screw in chokes (IC, M, SK) and I believe paperwork. Only mark I can find is a light scratch on the receiver face. Has some really nice wood and is very light for a 12 gauge. Bought it from the original owner who shot a case through it at the skeet range and otherwise it sat in the safe. Has never been hunted. Asking $2,000 FTF around Fort Worth, can also work out shipping. Here's a few pics from my phone but I can get some better ones if needed.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Weatherby Athena IV 12 gauge FS-img_1383-2.jpg   Weatherby Athena IV 12 gauge FS-img_1384-2.jpg  

Weatherby Athena IV 12 gauge FS-img_1386-2.jpg  
