Weatherby Accumark 7mm STW w/ dies and brass Re-listing this rifle



Less than 250 rds through it, comes with dies, 100rds tumbled brass, and 2pc Warne Bases. Hasn't been made since 2002, hasn't been shot in about 5yrs but it was sub MOA with the 145 LRX



Small scratch on left side of stock, and some scratches on the floorplate, but otherwise fantastic shape.



$1650 OBO



postal money order only, please. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



