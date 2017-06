Weatherby Accumark 300 Wea mag For sale is a Weatherby Mark V that has been essentially converted to an Accumark by one of Louisiana's best gunsmiths. Caliber is 300 Weatherby mag, 26" fluted SS barrel, Leupold 4.5x14x50 Vari X-III scope with standard duplex reticile. Rifle has not been shot 50 times. Will send more pictures from any angle desired if you are seriously considering purchase. Will require FFL on both ends. Asking $1800 plus $40 shipping. Will accept only USPS money order. Will not ship to CA, NY or NJ.





