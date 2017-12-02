Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Weatherby 30-378 with Zeiss Conquest
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Weatherby 30-378 with Zeiss Conquest
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-12-2017, 04:02 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2008
Posts: 309
Weatherby 30-378 with Zeiss Conquest
Selling a very nice Weatherby Accumark rifle for a friend. This rifle has the factory, fluted, Kreiger barrel with muzzle break which is amazing. The rifle pushes you but doesn't punch. The current owner normally bruises like a banana but loves shooting this rifle.
Since he's owned it, I may have put about 40 rounds through it for load development and he's probably only shot about the same number.

In 2013, I noted it wasn't holding it's groups and found the barrel to be a little loose. I sent it back to Weatherby and although they wouldn't document it (liability), I believe they replaced the action and perhaps even the barrel. The rifle may have 20 to 30 rounds through it since then and was taken on only one hunt for moose in NF.

Rifle is currently wearing a Zeiss Conquest 4.5 X 14 X 44 with Kenton custom turrets for the load I developed. The original turrets are also included. Load data will be provided to purchaser for information purposes only. Seller takes no responsibility for reloads produced or used by purchaser. The rifle currently shoots 1 MOA or better with Berger 210G, VLDs.

Only selling because we're getting a little older and wanting a lighter, handier rifle for medium size game. Don't need a thumper for that.

Also included are 40 pieces of Weatherby brass. Some additional brass and dies available for an additional fee. Will not separate anything until the rifle sells.

Selling rifle, with scope and brass for $1400. Rifle and brass only, $1150. Purchaser pays shipping.

Must ship to an FFL. If your FFL doesn't accept from an individual, then it will cost another $35 on top of the shipping cost.

This is not a new rifle, but it's in very nice shape. A lot of rifle for a very reasonable price. Thanks for looking.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Weatherby 30-378 with Zeiss Conquest-2017-weatherby-1.jpg   Weatherby 30-378 with Zeiss Conquest-weatherby-13-1.jpg  

Weatherby 30-378 with Zeiss Conquest-2017-weatherby-2.jpg   Weatherby 30-378 with Zeiss Conquest-2017-weatherby-6.jpg  

Weatherby 30-378 with Zeiss Conquest-2017-weatherby-7.jpg   Weatherby 30-378 with Zeiss Conquest-2017-weatherby-9.jpg  

Last edited by Havingfun; 02-12-2017 at 04:05 AM. Reason: correction
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Lane Precision XD 338 Edge Ackley Improved | Remington 40X repeater 7.62 cal early rifle RARE! »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:37 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC