Weatherby 30-378 with Zeiss Conquest Selling a very nice Weatherby Accumark rifle for a friend. This rifle has the factory, fluted, Kreiger barrel with muzzle break which is amazing. The rifle pushes you but doesn't punch. The current owner normally bruises like a banana but loves shooting this rifle.

Since he's owned it, I may have put about 40 rounds through it for load development and he's probably only shot about the same number.



In 2013, I noted it wasn't holding it's groups and found the barrel to be a little loose. I sent it back to Weatherby and although they wouldn't document it (liability), I believe they replaced the action and perhaps even the barrel. The rifle may have 20 to 30 rounds through it since then and was taken on only one hunt for moose in NF.



Rifle is currently wearing a Zeiss Conquest 4.5 X 14 X 44 with Kenton custom turrets for the load I developed. The original turrets are also included. Load data will be provided to purchaser for information purposes only. Seller takes no responsibility for reloads produced or used by purchaser. The rifle currently shoots 1 MOA or better with Berger 210G, VLDs.



Only selling because we're getting a little older and wanting a lighter, handier rifle for medium size game. Don't need a thumper for that.



Also included are 40 pieces of Weatherby brass. Some additional brass and dies available for an additional fee. Will not separate anything until the rifle sells.



Selling rifle, with scope and brass for $1400. Rifle and brass only, $1150. Purchaser pays shipping.



Must ship to an FFL. If your FFL doesn't accept from an individual, then it will cost another $35 on top of the shipping cost.



This is not a new rifle, but it's in very nice shape. A lot of rifle for a very reasonable price. Thanks for looking. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger











