     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Wanted to Buy - Rifle in 458 Lott cal.
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Wanted to Buy - Rifle in 458 Lott cal.
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 12-30-2016, 10:59 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2016
Location: White Tail Country
Posts: 1
Wanted to Buy - Rifle in 458 Lott cal.
I'm looking to buy a rifle in 458 Lott caliber. I would like something built on a 1950's - 1980's action.
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « WTS/WTT STI Edge .40s&w with complete competition rig | Sender 300 RUM »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:03 AM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2016, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC