Vltor Custom Ar15 Like new Vltor Receiver & 12in Keymod Handguard with sub moa guaranteed 16in Ballistic Advantage 1in7 bbl.

Stag Arms lower with Magpul accessories, and improved JP 4lb trigger spring kit.

This Ar looks and shoots amazing. The only reason I'm considering selling it is for either a nice long range optic or 6.5 Creedmoor long range rifle with less than 200rds.

I've sold many times on here and other sites, and my feedback is 100% positive.

As a whole, I'll take $925 shipped

Will separate upper if interested it's $525 Shipped Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger