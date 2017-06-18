Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Guns For Sale
Vltor Complete Upper 556/223
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Guns For Sale
List what you wish but keep it legal.
Vltor Complete Upper 556/223
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
06-18-2017, 09:50 AM
Vamike9
Silver Member
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: Va
Posts: 398
Vltor Complete Upper 556/223
Vltor complete upper assembly with Ballistic Advantage 1in7 Government bbl.
12in Vltor keymod handguard with Noveske low pro gas block with mid length gas tube.
Only a few rounds ever fired so it's like new.
First I'll take it gets it.
$525 Shipped complete or
$425 without bcg
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Custom 264 Win Mag
|
Proven long range 300 wins
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
03:45 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC