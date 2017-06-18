Vltor Complete Upper 556/223 Vltor complete upper assembly with Ballistic Advantage 1in7 Government bbl.

12in Vltor keymod handguard with Noveske low pro gas block with mid length gas tube.



Only a few rounds ever fired so it's like new.



First I'll take it gets it.

$525 Shipped complete or

$425 without bcg Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger