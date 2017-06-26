Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Guns For Sale
List what you wish but keep it legal.
USP Tactical
06-26-2017, 09:22 AM
bota
Bronze Member
Join Date: Nov 2009
Posts: 96
USP Tactical
I have a H&K USP Tactical .45acp for sale. Its in near perfect condition and very lightly used. Not sure on the price. $850 Shipped? Text 307-277-1004 for pics. Thanks
