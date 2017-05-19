Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Unfired Springfield Armory M1A
  #1  
Unread 05-19-2017, 08:58 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: May 2017
Posts: 12
Unfired Springfield Armory M1A
FS Unfired Springfield Armory standard M1A 7.62x51/308 rifle.

Rifle has 22" barrel
1 10rd magazine
Green synthetic stock
Standard M1A sights.
I bought this rifle last year and never fired it. It just sits in my safe.
I need $1300.00 and I ship free to your FFL dealer. You must be legal age to purchase and legal in your state to purchase. Will not ship to certain states or jurisdictions. I accept USPS money orders only.

I have 3 20rd Springfield and 3 20rd Checkmate M1A magazines optional if legal in your state
I do not have pics because of not having the software or owning a smartphone. I will allow a three day inspection period.
Contact me by e-mail, or call 1-910-420-2948
  #2  
Unread 05-19-2017, 09:33 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Arizona
Posts: 1,849
Re: Unfired Springfield Armory M1A
13, going to be a tough sell with no pics since you only joined yesterday. You have some nice items for sale on your 8 ads, but photos sell and promote trust. Good luck
  #3  
Unread 05-19-2017, 09:45 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: May 2017
Posts: 12
Re: Unfired Springfield Armory M1A
Yea, I know all about trust, especially on the buyer's end. Do you know how many times people tried to scam me? I don't have pictures due to not having software and not owning a smartphone. Is this some kind of crime? I'm 67 years old and all I have is my word. When I say I have these new or unfired items you can take it to the bank. I don't scam but that is not to say that people want to scam me. I also know there are plenty of low ballers whose main goal is to get something for nothing and resell it for a high profit. So where do you fit in?
  #4  
Unread 05-19-2017, 11:32 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Posts: 20
Re: Unfired Springfield Armory M1A
are you interested in any trades?
Thanks.
  #5  
Unread 05-19-2017, 12:35 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2015
Posts: 14
Re: Unfired Springfield Armory M1A
Interested in pictures
  #6  
Unread 05-19-2017, 12:40 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: May 2017
Posts: 12
Re: Unfired Springfield Armory M1A
Sorry, I had this gun posted on other sites that I stated that I would accept quality trades. But all I was offered was vanilla run of the mill guns that everyone is trying to get rid of. No I'm not accepting any trades
  #7  
Unread 05-19-2017, 12:46 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: May 2017
Posts: 12
Re: Unfired Springfield Armory M1A
I'm sorry, but I don't have the software on my pc and being that I am 67 years old I do not own a smart phone. I guess I can't help you.
