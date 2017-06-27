Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



06-27-2017
Join Date: Nov 2011
Posts: 31
Tubb T2K SpecTac, 3 barrels, etc
For Sale:
Tubb T2k SpecTac. i bought this rifle from David. It was one of his personal guns. He did the barrel work on the 6xc and modified the Anschutz trigger for more reliability. i modified the cheek piece for support side shooting (will include the original parts) and i installed a QD socket on the buttstock. It has a UNS mount, Bipod mount, front QD swivel, Tubb brake, "up tight" grip.*

Comes with:
Action wrench
Schnieder 1:7 6xc barrel (650 rds) 26" (3/4x28)
Shilen 1:10 308 barrel 26" (3/4x28)
Kreiger 1:8 260 barrel 25" (5/8x24)
1) 10rd knights mag
bolt take down tool (not pictured)

If you find the anodized cammo offensive, i can cerakote those parts.
This thing is a hammer- i am only moving it to fund more ELR shooting (which is as expensive as a cocaine habit)
$6750 OBO shipped to your FFL Conus

Only trades would be :
6k yd capable LRF (Plf15, viper2, storm)
375 barrel blanks
NF beast w/TReMor 3
Ivey Rings
Maybe:
Bighorn TL3 action only
Eberlestock folding chassis
1-6, 1-8, 2-10 NF, USO, Leupold optics


