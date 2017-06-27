Tubb T2K SpecTac, 3 barrels, etc

Tubb T2k SpecTac. i bought this rifle from David. It was one of his personal guns. He did the barrel work on the 6xc and modified the Anschutz trigger for more reliability. i modified the cheek piece for support side shooting (will include the original parts) and i installed a QD socket on the buttstock. It has a UNS mount, Bipod mount, front QD swivel, Tubb brake, "up tight" grip.*



Comes with:

Action wrench

Schnieder 1:7 6xc barrel (650 rds) 26" (3/4x28)

Shilen 1:10 308 barrel 26" (3/4x28)

Kreiger 1:8 260 barrel 25" (5/8x24)

1) 10rd knights mag

bolt take down tool (not pictured)



If you find the anodized cammo offensive, i can cerakote those parts.

This thing is a hammer- i am only moving it to fund more ELR shooting (which is as expensive as a cocaine habit)

$6750 OBO shipped to your FFL Conus



Only trades would be :

6k yd capable LRF (Plf15, viper2, storm)

375 barrel blanks

NF beast w/TReMor 3

Ivey Rings

Maybe:

Bighorn TL3 action only

Eberlestock folding chassis

1-6, 1-8, 2-10 NF, USO, Leupold optics





