Trued 700 Stainless SA w/ 3 Bartlein Barrels FS Action trued by Jon Beanland. Barrels chambered and fitted by Mike Bryant. Bolt face bushed and small diameter firing pin installed. Timney 510 trigger. PT&G recoil lug. Barrels are all Bartlein 2Bs finished at 24".



6.5x47 Lapua' 8" twist, <1000 rounds fired.

22-250, 8" twist, <500 rounds fired.

.308' 10" twist, <200 rounds fired.



$1800 for action and all three barrels. 1st public "I'll take it" wins.



John