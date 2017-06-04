Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Trued 700 Stainless SA w/ 3 Bartlein Barrels FS
04-06-2017, 02:43 PM
Hondo64d
Silver Member
Join Date: May 2003
Location: The Big Country
Posts: 263
Trued 700 Stainless SA w/ 3 Bartlein Barrels FS
Action trued by Jon Beanland. Barrels chambered and fitted by Mike Bryant. Bolt face bushed and small diameter firing pin installed. Timney 510 trigger. PT&G recoil lug. Barrels are all Bartlein 2Bs finished at 24".
6.5x47 Lapua' 8" twist, <1000 rounds fired.
22-250, 8" twist, <500 rounds fired.
.308' 10" twist, <200 rounds fired.
$1800 for action and all three barrels. 1st public "I'll take it" wins.
John
04-06-2017, 03:18 PM
JJMoody
Silver Member
Join Date: Apr 2015
Location: North Idaho
Posts: 276
Re: Trued 700 Stainless SA w/ 3 Bartlein Barrels FS
Any interest in splitting action/trigger?
04-06-2017, 05:48 PM
Hondo64d
Silver Member
Join Date: May 2003
Location: The Big Country
Posts: 263
Re: Trued 700 Stainless SA w/ 3 Bartlein Barrels FS
Quote:
Originally Posted by
JJMoody
Any interest in splitting action/trigger?
Not wanting to split action and trigger.
John
