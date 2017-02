Trade or Sell S&W 460



For trade or sale is my 8-3/8"barreled 460 XVR. Has b-square scope mounts and an uncle mikes shoulder holster to go with it. Bought it and have decided I probably wont use it much so im listing it. Interested in rifles or 44mags, pm me with what you have. Asking price is $895 shipped or $950 for the trade value