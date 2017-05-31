Tooley Custom 300 wm

Tooley built Remington 700 300 win mag

PTG bolt with straight handle

Bartlein 1-10 twist barrel, 24" to brake

Hawk Hill muzzle brake

M16 extractor installed and timed

Scope threads are 8-40 (I have Seekins rail that can be bought by the buyer that fits)

Cerekoated black

50 rounds fired



$1500



Trades:

Swarovski Straight Spotting Scope

High end Spotting Scopes with straight eye piece

6mm barrel

CZ455 varmint or manners model

manners carbon fiber stocks in SA

6creedmoor/6.5creedmoor barreled actions



IF YOU WANT RETAIL FOR YOUR TRADE, THEN SO DO I















