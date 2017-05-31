Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Tooley Custom 300 wm
05-31-2017
Tooley Custom 300 wm
WTS or Trade
Tooley built Remington 700 300 win mag
PTG bolt with straight handle
Bartlein 1-10 twist barrel, 24" to brake
Hawk Hill muzzle brake
M16 extractor installed and timed
Scope threads are 8-40 (I have Seekins rail that can be bought by the buyer that fits)
Cerekoated black
50 rounds fired

$1500

Trades:
Swarovski Straight Spotting Scope
High end Spotting Scopes with straight eye piece
6mm barrel
CZ455 varmint or manners model
manners carbon fiber stocks in SA
6creedmoor/6.5creedmoor barreled actions

IF YOU WANT RETAIL FOR YOUR TRADE, THEN SO DO I







