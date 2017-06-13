Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Titanium 6.5 SAUM
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Titanium 6.5 SAUM
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-13-2017, 09:52 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2010
Location: SWWY
Posts: 951
Titanium 6.5 SAUM
Posting for a good friend.
Rifle was built by Cloud Peak Gunworks and has been fired 24 times. Specs below
Lone Peak Arms Razor TI action
Manners EH1 stock 13.5" LOP with flushcups
Proof Research Sendero lite bbl 24" 8.44 twist
Shilen Trigger
Hawkins Precision Bottom metal
Hawkins Precision Brake
Hawkins Precision 30mm 25 MOA rings
Reamer used .296" neck .102 freebore (yes .102 not .120)
Atlas rail installed
Rifle weighs 6lbs 12ounces as pictured.
Rifle is as new and will definitely shoot lights out. $4275 shipped CONUS from his FFL to yours.
Contact Chris @ 307-751-8524
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Titanium 6.5 SAUM-fullsizerender.jpg.jpg  
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 06-13-2017, 09:53 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2010
Location: SWWY
Posts: 951
Re: Titanium 6.5 SAUM
Another pic
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Titanium 6.5 SAUM-fullsizerender.jpg.jpg  
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 06-13-2017, 09:54 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2010
Location: SWWY
Posts: 951
Re: Titanium 6.5 SAUM
One more
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Titanium 6.5 SAUM-fullsizerender.jpg.jpg  
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Ruger RPR 6.5 Creedmoor with Extra Factory .308 Barrel | Lane Precision Rifle - 300 RUM »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:06 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC