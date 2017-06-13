Titanium 6.5 SAUM

Posting for a good friend.
Rifle was built by Cloud Peak Gunworks and has been fired 24 times. Specs below
Lone Peak Arms Razor TI action
Manners EH1 stock 13.5" LOP with flushcups
Proof Research Sendero lite bbl 24" 8.44 twist
Shilen Trigger
Hawkins Precision Bottom metal
Hawkins Precision Brake
Hawkins Precision 30mm 25 MOA rings
Reamer used .296" neck .102 freebore (yes .102 not .120)
Atlas rail installed
Rifle weighs 6lbs 12ounces as pictured.
Rifle is as new and will definitely shoot lights out. $4275 shipped CONUS from his FFL to yours.
Contact Chris @ 307-751-8524