Titanium 6.5 SAUM Posting for a good friend.

Rifle was built by Cloud Peak Gunworks and has been fired 24 times. Specs below

Lone Peak Arms Razor TI action

Manners EH1 stock 13.5" LOP with flushcups

Proof Research Sendero lite bbl 24" 8.44 twist

Shilen Trigger

Hawkins Precision Bottom metal

Hawkins Precision Brake

Hawkins Precision 30mm 25 MOA rings

Reamer used .296" neck .102 freebore (yes .102 not .120)

Atlas rail installed

Rifle weighs 6lbs 12ounces as pictured.

Rifle is as new and will definitely shoot lights out. $4275 shipped CONUS from his FFL to yours.

Contact Chris @ 307-751-8524 Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger