Location: Alabama
Tikka t3x ctr 260 package - 850 shipped
05-16-2017, 07:39 PM
I have for sale a tikka t3x ctr chambered in 260 rem with the 20" barrel. The muzzle is factory threaded 5/8-24, and the rifle is wearing a benchmark barrels user timetable muzzle break.

Rifle has 71 rounds through it. And comes with one 10rd magazine

Also coming with the rifle is 200ish pieces of 2x fired resized 308 brass - 100ish federal, and 100ish LC match. Also coming will be 25 pieces of 2x fired lapua and 25 pieces of 3x fired lapua. About half of the brass is already primed

Package also includes a set of 260 rem Redding deluxe dies with micrometer seater, full length sizer, and neck sizer

Also available to the buyer at a good price will be 479 140gr nosler rdf seconds.

asking $850 shipped for rifle, brake, dies, and brass.

trades:
7mm-08 brass
7mm eldm bullets
let me know what else
