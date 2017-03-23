Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Tikka T3 SL 30-06
03-23-2017, 01:49 PM
MtnTrax
Silver Member
Join Date: Dec 2012
Location: Montana
Posts: 224
Tikka T3 SL 30-06
Tikka T3 superlite stainless fluted riding in a B&C Alaskan Ti stock. Stock is black with red spatter. Rifle is a consistent.5 to .75 shooter with bullets in 165 to 180 gr. It is not a safe queen but it is excellent condition. $725
406-56zero-zero155 I will text pics
