Tikka T3 SL 30-06
Unread 03-23-2017, 01:49 PM
Join Date: Dec 2012
Location: Montana
Posts: 224
Tikka T3 SL 30-06
Tikka T3 superlite stainless fluted riding in a B&C Alaskan Ti stock. Stock is black with red spatter. Rifle is a consistent.5 to .75 shooter with bullets in 165 to 180 gr. It is not a safe queen but it is excellent condition. $725

406-56zero-zero155 I will text pics
