Tikka T3 Boar Hunter Special Edition 300WM
07-12-2017, 06:53 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2014
Location: Central Missouri
Posts: 394
Tikka T3 Boar Hunter Special Edition 300WM
Due to on going build, I'll be selling my T3 Boar Hunter 300 Winchester Magnum. The rifle was a short run special edition from Cabela's a few years back. Specs are as follows...
22" 1-11 twist 300WM barrel
Limbsaver recoil pad
Titanium recoil lug
Titanium bolt handle and carbon fiber knob
Barrel professionally threaded 9/16-24 for brake or suppressor
Schuler brake on to protect threads, also very effective on rifle, but loud
Mossy Oak camo stock
Spiral fluted bolt body
EGW 20MOA aluminum picatinny rail
Factory 3rd 300wm LA magazine

Rifle shoots easy sub MOA with hand loads and 165gr Sierra Game King bullets. Has accounted for several deer and caribou. I used the gun with my suppressor attached and it shot very well. I painted the action to protect from rust, and there is no rust damage to any part of the rifle. All in all, it's a very good hunting rifle and if it were not for a better build, I'd keep it. I can supply additional pictures if necessary, just PM for any questions. Looking to get $950 shipped for the whole deal in a hard plano single gun case. Thanks for looking
Attached Thumbnails
Tikka T3 Boar Hunter Special Edition 300WM-dsc_0513.jpg   Tikka T3 Boar Hunter Special Edition 300WM-dsc_0514.jpg  

Tikka T3 Boar Hunter Special Edition 300WM-dsc_0515.jpg   Tikka T3 Boar Hunter Special Edition 300WM-dsc_0516.jpg  

Tikka T3 Boar Hunter Special Edition 300WM-dsc_0517.jpg  
