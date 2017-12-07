Tikka T3 Boar Hunter Special Edition 300WM Due to on going build, I'll be selling my T3 Boar Hunter 300 Winchester Magnum. The rifle was a short run special edition from Cabela's a few years back. Specs are as follows...

22" 1-11 twist 300WM barrel

Limbsaver recoil pad

Titanium recoil lug

Titanium bolt handle and carbon fiber knob

Barrel professionally threaded 9/16-24 for brake or suppressor

Schuler brake on to protect threads, also very effective on rifle, but loud

Mossy Oak camo stock

Spiral fluted bolt body

EGW 20MOA aluminum picatinny rail

Factory 3rd 300wm LA magazine



Rifle shoots easy sub MOA with hand loads and 165gr Sierra Game King bullets. Has accounted for several deer and caribou. I used the gun with my suppressor attached and it shot very well. I painted the action to protect from rust, and there is no rust damage to any part of the rifle. All in all, it's a very good hunting rifle and if it were not for a better build, I'd keep it. I can supply additional pictures if necessary, just PM for any questions. Looking to get $950 shipped for the whole deal in a hard plano single gun case. Thanks for looking Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger







