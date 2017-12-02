Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Tikka T3 adjustable .260 Rem
02-12-2017
Tikka T3 adjustable .260 Rem
This rifle is in excellent condition and shoots close to 1/2" groups with 130 and 140 bergers. I'm only selling it because I already have another .260 and I would like to buy a larger caliber rifle for big game. Round count is less than 300. Adjustable stock, Threaded barrel, stainless spiral fluted bolt, long action bolt stop, long action 3 rd magazine. I'll also throw in about 80rds of Lapua brass and bullets if u reload. $600 for rifle, $1150 for the whole setup. Vortex 4-16x50 HSLR BDC, lo pro vortex bubble level, and DNZ one piece 20 MOA mount. I prefer to sell local to Southeast Idaho, but I will ship if you cover it. Message me, or Text 208-390-6960









