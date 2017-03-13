Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Tikka t3 6.5x55
03-13-2017, 05:19 PM
Tikka t3 6.5x55
Great shooting low round count tikka 6.5x55. Likes 140 accubonds Has a muzzle brake too and 5 round mag. 550.00. Plus 10.00 shipping rings included no scope or bipod.
Tikka t3 6.5x55-image.jpg  
03-13-2017, 05:20 PM
Re: Tikka t3 6.5x55
Great shooting low round count tikka 6.5x55. Likes 140 accubonds Has a muzzle brake too and 5 round mag. 550.00. Plus 10.00 shipping rings included no scope or bipod.
Email at chicken boom2@yahoo.com. For more pics
03-13-2017, 06:28 PM
Re: Tikka t3 6.5x55
email sent.
03-13-2017, 09:01 PM
Re: Tikka t3 6.5x55
Great Rifle, great caliber. I have one. I had one and sold it and regretted it until they brought them back in country and I bought another one.
03-13-2017, 10:23 PM
Re: Tikka t3 6.5x55
Is this one all factory? You got me hooked on Tikkas since I bought the 7 SAUM off of you. Deal with confidence with Handler. Wish I had the extra cash.
