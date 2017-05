Tikka T3 270wsm This rifle is new, unfired. I bought it a couple of months ago and now plans have changed so I am selling to put the money towards a new project. I replaced the bolt shroud and bolt handle. Also replaced the plastic trigger guard/bottom metal with an aluminum one. The stock was replaced with a McMillan Hunter stock. The rifle will come with 1" Talley rings and original box and paperwork. $800 shipped to your FFL. If you have any questions please PM me. Thanks! Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger