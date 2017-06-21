Tikka T3 .243 in custom walnut light weight stock









Purchased this recently, but have decided to stick to the calibers that I have worked with these past few years. This rifle is a Tikka T3, chambered in .243 Win. The stock is walnut, custom made for light weight. As you will see in the photos, the pattern to the wood is very attractive. With the 0 MOA EGW rail, the rifle weighs in at around 6.5-lbs. unloaded. This rifle has been safe-kept. Not a blemish on the stock. Bore is clean and bright (round count is ~50). LimbSaver recoil pad drops recoil down on an already light-recoiling cartridge to nearly nil. The perfect weight for shooters of smaller stature, or for people who trek for miles on end during the course of a hunt. Looking for $425. Will split shipping costs to your FFL. The custom stock was more than the asking price; it's truly a piece of art. I'm also selling reloading dies and brass, and would consider a package sale. Thanks for looking.