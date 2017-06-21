Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Tikka T3 .243 in custom walnut light weight stock
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Tikka T3 .243 in custom walnut light weight stock
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-21-2017, 04:56 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2016
Posts: 33
Tikka T3 .243 in custom walnut light weight stock
Purchased this recently, but have decided to stick to the calibers that I have worked with these past few years. This rifle is a Tikka T3, chambered in .243 Win. The stock is walnut, custom made for light weight. As you will see in the photos, the pattern to the wood is very attractive. With the 0 MOA EGW rail, the rifle weighs in at around 6.5-lbs. unloaded. This rifle has been safe-kept. Not a blemish on the stock. Bore is clean and bright (round count is ~50). LimbSaver recoil pad drops recoil down on an already light-recoiling cartridge to nearly nil. The perfect weight for shooters of smaller stature, or for people who trek for miles on end during the course of a hunt. Looking for $425. Will split shipping costs to your FFL. The custom stock was more than the asking price; it's truly a piece of art. I'm also selling reloading dies and brass, and would consider a package sale. Thanks for looking.




Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Lane Precision Rifle - 300 RUM | WTT-Savage LRP 243 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:21 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC