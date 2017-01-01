Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Guns For Sale
Tikka M695 270
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Guns For Sale
List what you wish but keep it legal.
Tikka M695 270
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
01-01-2017, 09:01 PM
BTAY
Junior Member
Join Date: Dec 2016
Posts: 3
Tikka M695 270
I have a tikka m695 270 laminated stock and stainless barrel.Has Nikon 3-9x40 bdc scope. Gun it in new condition. Asking 900 or make offer. Will pay for shipping if sold for right price if not buyer pays shipping.
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Tikka M695 270
|
WTB: Tar-Hunt Slug gun bolt action
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
01:33 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC