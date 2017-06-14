Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Tikka long action bolt stops
06-14-2017, 07:02 PM
Pharmseller
Bronze Member
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Harrisburg, Oregon
Posts: 52
Tikka long action bolt stops
I have 2 factory long action bolt stops. If you have a short action (7mm-08, .308, .243, etc) and want to be able to load closer to the lands...
...you need one of these and a long magazine. Easy peasy to swap out using the existing pin and spring.
$68.50 each shipped
P
