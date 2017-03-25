Tikka CTR 308 Win, Stainless, Beast Brake Great condition Tikka CTR in 308 win with Muzzle Brakes and More Beast Brake (brand new).



50 rounds fired by previous owner. I have never shot. Did some trading and it's just a little too much overlap with guns I already have.



Brake was media blasted to a matte finish.



$1,050.00 shipped, w/out scope and rings. Sell the package for $2700.00. Scope is not for sale otherwise.



Mostly interested in a cash sale but would be interested in trading for a couple of items (full to partial trade):



Proof Research Barrels (Must be 28", Sendero, Sendero Light, Full Bull considered):

7mm, 28", 1:8 twist

30 Cal, 28", 1:9 or 1:9.4 Twist



Custom Magnum Bolt Face, Long Action. Stiller Predator or similar Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger







