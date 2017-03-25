Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Tikka CTR 308 Win, Stainless, Beast Brake
Unread 03-25-2017, 08:06 AM
Tikka CTR 308 Win, Stainless, Beast Brake
Great condition Tikka CTR in 308 win with Muzzle Brakes and More Beast Brake (brand new).

50 rounds fired by previous owner. I have never shot. Did some trading and it's just a little too much overlap with guns I already have.

Brake was media blasted to a matte finish.

$1,050.00 shipped, w/out scope and rings. Sell the package for $2700.00. Scope is not for sale otherwise.

Mostly interested in a cash sale but would be interested in trading for a couple of items (full to partial trade):

Proof Research Barrels (Must be 28", Sendero, Sendero Light, Full Bull considered):
7mm, 28", 1:8 twist
30 Cal, 28", 1:9 or 1:9.4 Twist

Custom Magnum Bolt Face, Long Action. Stiller Predator or similar
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Tikka CTR 308 Win, Stainless, Beast Brake-img_2006.jpg   Tikka CTR 308 Win, Stainless, Beast Brake-img_2007.jpg  

Tikka CTR 308 Win, Stainless, Beast Brake-img_2008.jpg   Tikka CTR 308 Win, Stainless, Beast Brake-img_2009.jpg  

Tikka CTR 308 Win, Stainless, Beast Brake-img_2010.jpg  
