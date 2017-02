Tikka CTR 260 Remington Like new Tikka CTR stainless 20" threaded barrel(5/8x24). Gun is like new in box with all papers. Has been fired around 50 times. It will easily shoot sub 1/2" with 130gr Berger and H4350. Gun will come with 50pieces of once fired Lapua brass and 50 unforced pieces and 2 pc Redding die set. The dies are not bushing dies. Everything was purchased new about two months ago. Selling to fund another project. $950 shipped.