Guns For Sale
Tikka 6mm rem ai
05-09-2017, 02:57 PM
Tikka 6mm rem ai
Tikka action with bolt knob, shrowd, 20moa base
6mm rem ai 28" barrel with timed and blended brake
Manners t4
Factory mag setup with 5 mags
Trigger done
800 round down tube

Comes with dies, 500 pieces brass, and 400 Berger match 115

$1500 obo
WTS NOSLER 48 PATRIOT in 28 NOSLER | WTB: Winchester Heavy Varmint M70 222
