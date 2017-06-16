Tactical Rifles 308

Tactical rifles full build 308. Kreiger 20" 1-11.25 twist m40 contour, full trued action. Their dbm setup in a manners T7 dipped in multicam. Has timney straight shoe trigger. Gun has been in and out of drag bag good bit but never really shot so it has few marks here and there but nothing terrible. Has 120 rnds on it and will shoot big holes with 175 federal gold match. Mainly looking for trades for other customs bolt sticks.
__________________
Only Four Things Important In This Life.
1. GOD
2. COUNTRY
3. FAMILY
4. PROTECTING/HONORING THE ABOVE THREE