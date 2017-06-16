Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Unread 06-16-2017, 04:55 PM
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: New Mexico
Posts: 1,550
Tactical Rifles 308
Tactical rifles full build 308. Kreiger 20" 1-11.25 twist m40 contour, full trued action. Their dbm setup in a manners T7 dipped in multicam. Has timney straight shoe trigger. Gun has been in and out of drag bag good bit but never really shot so it has few marks here and there but nothing terrible. Has 120 rnds on it and will shoot big holes with 175 federal gold match. Mainly looking for trades for other customs bolt sticks.


Only Four Things Important In This Life.
1. GOD
2. COUNTRY
3. FAMILY
4. PROTECTING/HONORING THE ABOVE THREE
Unread 06-16-2017, 05:21 PM
Join Date: Jul 2011
Location: Pennsylvania
Posts: 1,773
Re: Tactical Rifles 308
Bump! You have some great rifle!
"The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing"

Unread 06-16-2017, 05:24 PM
Join Date: Apr 2015
Posts: 70
Re: Tactical Rifles 308
Remmy, I'd just love to come to your place and look in your safe. I'd probably have to get an IV from dehydration because I'd be drooling so much!
Unread 06-16-2017, 06:03 PM
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: New Mexico
Posts: 1,550
Re: Tactical Rifles 308
Appreciate that fellows. Man I got a few sticks but slowly getting out of shooting lol just kidding!!! Lol
Only Four Things Important In This Life.
1. GOD
2. COUNTRY
3. FAMILY
4. PROTECTING/HONORING THE ABOVE THREE
