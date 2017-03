T&C Encore Pro Hunter Stainless with 2 barrels T&C Pro Encore stainless frame with camo stocks. It will come with a 28" T&C fluted 7mm Rem mag barrel that has seen approx 150 rounds. Also included is a T&C fluted 243 Win barrel that has seen exactly 50 rounds. Both barrels shot well under 1" groups.



Includes:

-30rds of Hornady Precision Hunter 162gr ELD-X 7 mag ammo.

- Atleast 175 virgin Winchester 7 Rem mag brass

- NIB RCBS 7 Rem Mag dies



$1150 O.B.O