Swarovski 10x42 EL (Swarobright) I have a set of very nice Swarovski 10x42 ELs. These are the pre Swarovision and are the Swarobright model but they are in great shape. There is a little wear on the hinges but other than that they look new. The glass is great probably not showroom perfect but pretty close don't see anything that stands out.



I have the original box and also a Swarovski hard green case with an extra set of objective covers.



Asking $1400 shipped



