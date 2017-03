Surgeon CSR Fde SURGEON CSR (COMPACT SNIPER RIFLE)

308 cal

16 inch Krieger heavy palma barrel with AWC PSR muzzle brake with thread protector

SURGEON trigger set at 2.5 crisp pounds

SURGEON 591 ACTION

20 moa integrated scope rail

1-10 twist

AIAX fde folding chasis

1-5 Round aiax FDE mag

bipod not included



84 documented rounds through the rifle.

only trade i would be interested in is a GAP Gladius.

Rifle is crazy accurate like all surgeon factory rifles.

I do have this listed elsewhere



