Suppressor Ready Tikka T3 Hunter .270 Win Excellent condition and has provided me great success for whitetail hunting the past few years. Barrel has been threaded 1/2x28 to add a brake or suppressor. Also including a spare magazine and scope rail in addition to the factory rings. Asking g $600 shipped.



My plan is to build a tactical 7SAUM on a Tikka action. This rifle shoots so accurately, Id hate to disassemble it to rob the action. Plus I'd still need to swap bolts anyway. With that being said, I would also entertain trade offers for items needed to complete my build. Manners stock, MPA chassis, barrel blank in Varmint or higher contour, CDI bottom metal, or a magnum Tikka rifle or action. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger







__________________

Friends dont let friends buy guns at WalMart