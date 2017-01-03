Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Suppressor Ready Tikka T3 Hunter .270 Win
03-01-2017
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jul 2013
Location: Hazard, Ky
Posts: 11
Suppressor Ready Tikka T3 Hunter .270 Win
Excellent condition and has provided me great success for whitetail hunting the past few years. Barrel has been threaded 1/2x28 to add a brake or suppressor. Also including a spare magazine and scope rail in addition to the factory rings. Asking g $600 shipped.

My plan is to build a tactical 7SAUM on a Tikka action. This rifle shoots so accurately, Id hate to disassemble it to rob the action. Plus I'd still need to swap bolts anyway. With that being said, I would also entertain trade offers for items needed to complete my build. Manners stock, MPA chassis, barrel blank in Varmint or higher contour, CDI bottom metal, or a magnum Tikka rifle or action.
Friends dont let friends buy guns at WalMart
