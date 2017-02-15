Stoeger M3K 24" 12g 3" Semi-Automatic Shotgun 3 Gun Edition



Cyl, Imp Cyl and Modified Extended Chokes



Box



Papers







See marks on right side of receiver.







$450 shipped in the lower 48.



IMG_1207

IMG_1208

IMG_1209 Stoeger M3K 24" 12g 3" Semi-Automatic Shotgun 3 Gun EditionCyl, Imp Cyl and Modified Extended ChokesBoxPapersSee marks on right side of receiver.$450 shipped in the lower 48.by , on Flickrby , on Flickrby , on Flickr