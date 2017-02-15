Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Stoeger M3K 24" 12g 3" Semi-Automatic Shotgun 3 Gun Edition
02-15-2017, 10:50 PM
Stoeger M3K 24" 12g 3" Semi-Automatic Shotgun 3 Gun Edition
Stoeger M3K 24" 12g 3" Semi-Automatic Shotgun 3 Gun Edition

Cyl, Imp Cyl and Modified Extended Chokes

Box

Papers



See marks on right side of receiver.



$450 shipped in the lower 48.

IMG_1207 by , on Flickr
IMG_1208 by , on Flickr
IMG_1209 by , on Flickr
