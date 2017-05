Stiller predator barreled action or action only I have a single shot stiller predator for sale. 250 rounds shot with it, excellent condition.



Comes with black rail, recoil lug, black bolt. Asking $900 shipped.



It has a shilen 6.5x47 barrel on it and shoots under 3/8". I can leave the barrel on for $1200 shipped.



Also have a timney 2 stage and Holland's trigger guard that has been machined to clear the trigger, $1375 shipped for all of it.



PayPal only, gift only because it's a firearm.



Thanks