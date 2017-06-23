Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Stiller Predator 28 Nosler
  #1  
Unread 06-23-2017, 12:11 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2010
Location: Wichita, KS
Posts: 76
Stiller Predator 28 Nosler
Stiller predator LA w/ 20moa rail, wyatts ext. mag box, timnney elite, 28'' Brux 1-8.3 med. Palma flutted w/beast 3 port brake and glass bedded Grey-boe renegade stock. Chambered for 195 Bergers . Midnight Bronze cerakote.

PM me for contact info. This is a build that my smith built but buyer backed out.
  #2  
Unread 06-23-2017, 01:18 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: Southwest ND
Posts: 410
Re: Stiller Predator 28 Nosler
How much? And whats it weigh?
  #3  
Unread 06-23-2017, 05:19 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2010
Location: Wichita, KS
Posts: 76
Re: Stiller Predator 28 Nosler
Stiller predator LA w/ 20moa rail, wyatts ext. mag box, timnney elite, 28'' Brux 1-8.3 med. Palma flutted w/beast 3 port brake and glass bedded Grey-boe renegade stock. Chambered for 195 Bergers . Midnight Bronze cerakote.

PM me for contact info. This is a build that my smith built but buyer backed out.
$3500. It's not my rifle, pm me and I can get you contact info
