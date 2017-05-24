Stillar Tac 30 - 204Ruger



This has close to 350 rounds thru it and it is a shooter, I need to get $2250.00 shipped/insured TYD for the complete rifle as listed below with out the Nightforce! I can include it for a additional $1350.00Bipod and YHM Q.D. Not includedPaypal FF or add 3 1/2 % or USPS M.O.204RStillar Tac 30SS Lilja 12 Twist, flutted RVC, 24"Mcmillan Hunter in GAP CamoJewell triggerPT&G Orbendorf BDL BMHolland .250 Pinned recoil lugNightforce 3.5-15x50mm NPR-1W/HS TurretsTally LW Pinned low's RingsSmithed by Cody's Custom Guns