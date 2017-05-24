Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Guns For Sale
Reload this Page Stillar Tac 30 - 204Ruger
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Guns For Sale List what you wish but keep it legal.

Reply

Stillar Tac 30 - 204Ruger
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-24-2017, 03:58 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2011
Location: USA
Posts: 20
Stillar Tac 30 - 204Ruger
This has close to 350 rounds thru it and it is a shooter, I need to get $2250.00 shipped/insured TYD for the complete rifle as listed below with out the Nightforce! I can include it for a additional $1350.00

Bipod and YHM Q.D. Not included
Paypal FF or add 3 1/2 % or USPS M.O.

204R
Stillar Tac 30
SS Lilja 12 Twist, flutted RVC, 24"
Mcmillan Hunter in GAP Camo
Jewell trigger
PT&G Orbendorf BDL BM
Holland .250 Pinned recoil lug
Nightforce 3.5-15x50mm NPR-1W/HS Turrets
Tally LW Pinned low's Rings
Smithed by Cody's Custom Guns






Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« Selling new Tikka T3x CTR in 6.5 Creedmoor, options available | For sale or part trade: New Tikka 243 build by Alex Wheeler »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:35 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC