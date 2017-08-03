Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Steyr Pro Hunter 7mm rem mag - stainless steel- like new
Steyr Pro Hunter 7mm rem mag - stainless steel- like new
03-08-2017, 07:00 PM
stathi1
Junior Member
Join Date: Nov 2013
Posts: 17
Steyr Pro Hunter 7mm rem mag - stainless steel- like new
Steyr Pro Hunter 7mm rem mag - stainless steel- like new condition
1 magazine, custom muzzle brake, rail mount.
shoots sub-moa.
$1,000.00 obo
very hard to find.
photos upon request
PM for more information
buyer pays $35 shipping.
us postal money order or cashier's check from a national bank
ship to ffl only
