Steyr Model M 8x68 for sale For sale is a Steyr Mannilcher Model M in 8x68 caliber with a Schmidt und Bender 3x12x50 scope (30 mm). This rifle has double set triggers and beautiful wood. Very collectible and rare rifle in excellent condition. Will send more pictures from any angle desired if you are seriously considering purchase. Will require FFL on both ends. Asking $2000 plus $40 shipping. Will accept only USPS money order. Will not ship to CA, NY or NJ.





