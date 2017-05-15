Stevens 200 223 Rem build Hey everyone, I'm trying to sell my Stevens 200 again. It's a Savage model 16 barrel off a Cabelas special model that's Stainless Steel, 24 inches, 1-9 twist. Savage Predator contour with fluting. Probably a total of 500 rounds through this barrel. I bought it as a take-off from another LRH member. I headspace this barrel myself with go/no-go gauges. I then purchased the Boyd's pro varmint stock and it has seen probably 100 rounds of use. Most of these 500 rounds were mild hand loads of varget and 53gr v-max. Will hold 1 MOA easy at 100 yards, and I've used it to shoot 8" steel at 400 yards. Previous barrel owner started polishing the first 2 inches or so from the receiver end. Not very noticeable with the barrel but on. Rifle can/will come with the stock pack if desired. DNZ 1" rings included. Would like to get $450 plus shipping. Please let me know if you have any questions. Looking to get into a different caliber in a different rifle I think. Might be interested in trades for a 357/38 Special revolver.



Located in central Missouri. Will ship from myself to an FFL unless it is a Missouri address. Shipping should be about $20



Thank you,

