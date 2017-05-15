Stevens 200 223 Rem build

Hey everyone, I'm trying to sell my Stevens 200 again. It's a Savage model 16 barrel off a Cabelas special model that's Stainless Steel, 24 inches, 1-9 twist. Savage Predator contour with fluting. Probably a total of 500 rounds through this barrel. I bought it as a take-off from another LRH member. I headspace this barrel myself with go/no-go gauges. I then purchased the Boyd's pro varmint stock and it has seen probably 100 rounds of use. Most of these 500 rounds were mild hand loads of varget and 53gr v-max. Will hold 1 MOA easy at 100 yards, and I've used it to shoot 8" steel at 400 yards. Previous barrel owner started polishing the first 2 inches or so from the receiver end. Not very noticeable with the barrel but on. Rifle can/will come with the stock pack if desired. DNZ 1" rings included. Would like to get $450 plus shipping. Please let me know if you have any questions. Looking to get into a different caliber in a different rifle I think. Might be interested in trades for a 357/38 Special revolver.
Located in central Missouri. Will ship from myself to an FFL unless it is a Missouri address. Shipping should be about $20
Thank you,
Tucker
To all of the vets out there, thank you for your service and sacrifices.
A veteran is someone who, at one point in his life, wrote
a blank check made payable to The United States of
America for an amount of up to and including my life. That is honor, and there are way too many people in this country who no longer understand it.
A lightweight 223 is what I'm kind of going for, I think. Anything like that? Offers would be ok too.
Well I could probably do a Mauser m96 6.5x55 swede. It is at my smith right now having the military barrel shortened, along with the front and rear sight removed. It will be a little shy of 23". It is in a synthetic black stock, being bedded. The bolt is being bent, along with having scope bases installed
Thanks bud, I think I'll pass. That is a fine cartridge though.
