SPS 7mm Rem Mag, Bell and Carlson DNZ Bushnell Elite Cleaning out the safe of guns/parts I don't envision using so that I can roll the money into new gear.



Had an SPS 7mm Rem Mag and a Bell and Carlson Medalist along w/ a Bushnell Elite 3200 3-9x40 DOA600 and DNZ mount that I decided to put together and list it as a package deal.



Stock has had some material removed in the fore end to float the barrel, and some material removed near the trigger guard so that the bottom metal could fully seat. I tried to show that in one of my pictures. It has been torqued to 60 in/lbs per a Wheeler Fat wrench.



In another stock, the gun shot the Hornady Precision Hunter into just over 1" consistently. I'd say 1.1-1.25" was the average that I got from firing 2 boxes out of it. It did NOT like the HSM 168 Bergers at all--at least the 10rds I shot out of it before going back to the Hornady.



Scope has no blemishes on the glass, and a small scratch/rub mark on the left side that I also tried to show in my picture.



Gun has seen a total of 50 rounds through it.



I'm asking $900 OBO for the package, but will separate.



Just gun with B&C stock $700

Just gun with Original SPS stock $500

Scope and DNZ combo $300



